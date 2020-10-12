Offset Celebrates Getting Cardi B Back, “I Won”

Offset is celebrating winning Cardi B back.

Offset has offered even more evidence that he and Cardi B have made up. Cardi’s birthday seems to have come at the right time for the Migos rapper as it has afforded him the opportunity to spoil his estranged wife. After commenting on an Instagram post by The Shade Room that “I miss MRS.WAP”, Offset made sure that Cardi knew exactly how much he wanted her back — even getting their daughter’s help to do so.

One of the surprises that the Father of 4 rapper had lined up was a billboard on Sunset Boulevard that declared, “Happy birthday Mommy. Love, Kulture”. It appears to have done a great deal towards tugging at the “WAP” rapper’s heartstrings considering that she put all those criticizing it on blast. “He a dumbass not a bad man,” she said.

“I don’t give a f*** if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s*** out of you in courtesy of Kulture.” The birthday presents got even grander when Offset whipped out a Rolls-Royce Cullinan at Cardi’s Vegas bash and the couple appeared all loved up on the rooftop deck of Caesar’s Palace. But it is the birthday message on IG that has Offset really gushing about his missus of 3 years.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib,” he wrote on his official account, alongside a photo of the pair in close proximity. “You are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f***ing balling I’m lucky.”

It looks as though Offset may have won his woman’s forgiveness.