Offset Gets Billboard To Wish Cardi B A Happy Birthday, Here’s How She Respond

Cardi B is thanking her estranged husband Offset on Instagram for an early birthday gift.

Ever since Cardi B’s file for divorce surfaced in the media, fans have been trying to deduce what caused it. Both Cardi and Offset have remained tight-lipped about the details of the ongoing legal separation barring the Grammy Award-winning rapper addressing it once on Instagram Live, where she said she was tired of arguing and not seeing eye to eye.

Cardi B recently corrected a fan on Twitter who was bashing Offset. A clap back during which she revealed that she does not talk to her baby’s father. However, it seems Offset is doing everything he can to change that. Cardi will be celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday (Oct. 11), and she took to Instagram to show off an early birthday gift from Offset.

The thoughtful gift comes with a high price, but nothing the rich gang can’t cut a check for. Cardi shared a video of a special birthday message on a huge public Billboard on Sunset Boulevard inWest Hollywood from “Kulture,” her two-year-old daughter. “Oh my goodness. Oh my God! Awww,” the rapper said in the video fawning over the extravagant gift.

The billboard featured a picture of Cardi and Kulture together in pink outfits alongside the message, “Happy Birthday Mommy, From Kulture.” Cardi B expressed utter gratitude and adoration in the caption writing, “Thank you sir I love it,” which was clearly directed at Kulture’s daddy, Offset.

A man doesn’t need a wedding ring to appreciate the mother of his child but do you think Offset is gunning for a little more than a thank you with this heart-warming gesture?