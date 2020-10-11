Offset Gifted Cardi B A $400K Rolls-Royce For Her Birthday, Couple Back Together

Offset and Cardi B are back together.

The Migos rapper pulled up at Cardi B’s 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas with an ultra-luxurious and ultra-expensive Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and lots of diamond jewelry for her birthday gift. After seeing what happened at the birthday bash, it’s safe to say that the divorce has been called off because the two love birds were dancing and kissing all night. These Rolls-Royce retailed for a starting price of $330K and can get as high as $450K depending on what features and customization you want. Given that Offset is in the dog house, he’s not going to get the base model.

Cardi B turned 28 years old today, but she kicked off her birthday celebration from days ago. On Saturday, she and her friends turn up at a club in Las Vegas. We’re told that Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with Bardi on “WAP,” was at the party, along with a legion of Cardi’s friends and her sister Hennessy Caroline. Sources told us that she knew from beforehand that Offset was going to show up, but the Rolls-Royce was a huge surprise.

After turning up at the club, Cardi B took the party to a private mansion in Las Vegas, where they partied all night. Offset shared a bunch of clips from the party, which went into the AM on Sunday after daybreak.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset last month, citing their constant arguing and not seeing eye to eye as her reason for pulling the trigger. During an Instagram Live session, she explained that her reason for wanting a divorce is not because of cheating, but she is making the move before she gets cheated on. She has not yet officially filed to dismiss the divorce, but all signs are pointing in that direction. We’re told that all of Cardi B’s friends at her birthday party wants her and Set to get back together.

Just a few days ago, Offset got a Billboard to wish his wife Cardi B a happy birthday on behalf of their daughter Kulture. Bardi posted the video while thanking the Atlanta rapper for the gesture.