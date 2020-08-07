Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drops Super Raunchy “WAP” Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion went in on their new collab, “WAP.”

Hours before the release of their new collaborative track titled, “WAP,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion promote the song with an eye-popping ensemble of the pair almost completely in the nude. “Money” rapper Cardi B has not put out any new music in a very long time. Tonight she blessed her fans with the highly anticipated release of her new single, “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The single was released at midnight, however, Cardi announced earlier today that she would also be dropping the official video for the track the same time the single comes out. She noted that the YouTube version would be censored as “the song is so nasty that YouTube was just like hold on wait a minute so I might just be too goddamned nasty.” You can listen to the explicit version of “WAP” on all major streaming platforms.

The artwork for the track was also revealed this week, and it is absolutely stunning. It showcases both Cardi and Megan posing back to back in unison with them both sticking their tongues out with their eyes closed while grabbing their boobs. It is almost impossible to decipher who is who at first glance, only after taking a second look can you spot the differences and determine which is Cardi and which is Meg. For those who haven’t yet figured it out, Cardi is the one with the back to shoulder tattoo, and she also has the longer tongue of the two.

Earlier today, Cardi almost shut Instagram down when she posted the extremely explicit alternate cover for the limited-edition vinyl of “WAP.” She captioned the image, “New VINYL OUT NOW ON MY WEBSITE !!! Go Go now ! Link in bio.”

I’m sure many individuals did not even read the caption, though, as the artwork shared is jaw-dropping, so much so that it completely distracts from the true matter at hand, the track. The alternate artwork portrays a pink backdrop with the word WAP in neon letters. Both Cardi and Meg can be seen kneeling in knee-length water. Both are rocking the same groovy hairstyle from the previously shared cover. This time, however, you can see much more of the artistes, or should I say, a lot less as both Cardi and Meg are wearing nothing but gloves and boots. Cardi is rocking purple, while Meg dons pink. They are completely topless and are covered down below by only a thread of fabric, g-string thongs. It is worth noting that both ladies are posed with their backs to the camera allowing all to take in the full effect of their derrières.

Cardi will also be personally signing each copy of the vinyl, which is a gesture I’m sure her fans will appreciate. The post currently has over 1.4 million likes, so that is a good indication that “WAP” will be a megahit right off the bat. This is the first time that Cardi and Megan are working together on music, so fans have no idea what to expect.

Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new video “WAP” below.