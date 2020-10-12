Fabolous And Emily B Welcomes Baby Girl

Fabolous and Emily B welcomed their new bundle of joy into the world.

One of hip hop’s favorite couples, Fabolous and Emily B, are celebrating the birth of their baby girl today. The former Love and Hip Hop star gave birth Sunday night and later confirmed it via her Instagram Story when she shared the below video of her daughter Taina Williams hold her new sister. Congratulations are in order for the couple who have been together for two decades and have their ups and downs over the years.

Fabolous and Emily B announced her pregnancy on Father’s Day this year when Fab shared the big news on Instagram along with an ultrasound photo, “Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! #GirlDad,” he wrote. Emily B first gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump last month when she shared some shots from her maternity shoot and from her baby shower.

The New York rap veteran and Emily Bustamante have been together since 2001 and shared two sons together, Jonas Jackson, 5, and Johan Jackson, 12. Emily has a daughter, Taina Williams, from a previous relationship. The couple went through a separation in 2018 when Fabolous was hit with domestic violence charges for allegedly punching the mother of his children, knocking out two of her tooth. At the time, TMZ posted a video showing Fab in a rage while threatening Emily and her dad, who was on the scene defending his daughter.

It wasn’t until December last year when Fab publicly spoke about the incident that almost landed him some prison time. “We had to deal with it internally it wasn’t about dealing with it publicly,” Fabolous said during an interview on Hot 97. “That’s where I put my energy and focus into, dealing with it internally.”

He also apologizes for his actions in the video.