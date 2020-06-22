Fabolous & Emily B Announce Pregnancy In Father’s Day Message

Fabolous’ wife Emily B is pregnant.

Rapper Fabulous will soon become a member of the awesome #GirlDad club as he and his wife are expecting their first daughter together. Fabulous and Emily B are already the parents to two sons, so we’re sure he was set to receive a lot of gifts for Father’s Day. What he may not have foreseen though was that his partner would surprise him with a pregnancy reveal and the gender of their unborn baby. How lucky is he! We can just imagine how hard it was for Emily B to keep things a secret, waiting for Father’s Day to arrive for the perfect announcement.

The big news was shared with fans as Fab took to Instagram, “Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day,” he captioned the post. He also shared a photo titled GirlDad with a sweet sonogram image and “Happy Father’s Day 2020,” written below. Immediately the congratulatory wishes came rolling in. A long list of celebs such as 2 Chainz, Erica Mena, Wale, Lil’ Kim, La La Anthony, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Jermaine Dupri, and many many more took the time to express their joy and happiness about the joyous news.

Emily also shared the sonogram on her Instagram story while posting photos of her beautiful family and penning this sweet note to Fab, “One day isn’t enough to honor how phenomenal of a father you truly are because you are special every day. Thank you for all that you do for our family! I love you! Happy Father’s Day.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuMhQ0Ff4y/?utm_source=ig_embed

Fab also took the time to bestow Father’s Day wishes to all of his fellow fathers. Posting a photo of him with his two sons in matching outfits, he captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day to everyone from #TheFamily.”

Ensuring he didn’t leave anyone out Fab, he then posted a photo of him with his step-daughter, Taina Willaims. Taina is Emily B’s daughter from a previous relationship. That photo was captioned, “Happy Father’s Day to all the men who stepped up to be Dads & Father figures either thru relationship, separation from or lost of a father #BonusDad @latainax3.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuI1XWFAE4/?utm_source=ig_embed

With so many hashtags tailored for Fabulous, #BoyDad, #BonusDad, and now #GirlDad, we just want to say Congratulations to him for being such a phenomenal and super dad. We know for sure that he and Emily B will be doting on their baby girl with so much love when she makes her way into the world.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuJbwVA6_i/