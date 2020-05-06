G Herbo Ready To Put A Ring On Fabolous Daughter Taina Williams

G Herbo is falling hard for his girlfriend, Taina Williams. Is he ready to put a ring on it?

Chicago rapper G Herbo has not been shy about his love for his girlfriend, Taina Williams, since they’ve gotten together. On a recent post on social media, Herbo implied giving Taina his last name, and it definitely caught fans’ attention. The couple looks to still be in the honeymoon phase of their relationship as they can’t seem to get enough of each other. They still continuously flirt with each other, even on social media, they dote on each other and exchange lavish gifts and can’t seem to stop gushing over one another in interviews.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Taina posted photos of her in a two-piece bikini swimsuit, with a cup that had her bejeweled initials “TW” embossed on it. Herbo was quick to comment on the post to give the initials his own meaning. “That stand for Taina Wright? That cup?” the Chicago rapper asked. Taina validated her man’s comment by replying with a series of ring emojis clearly insinuating that she has no problem tying the knot with her rapper boyfriend.

G Herbo and Taina Williams have been together since late 2018, early 2019. The rapper has said that his respect for her goes a long way even though he admitted that they’re from two different worlds. Taina has stayed by her man’s side even through his darkest days, and for that, he thinks she may be the one for him. In March, he said in an interview with Madamenoire that she had kept his lean and pill addiction from her mom Emily B And stepfather Fabolous because she “didn’t want them to judge him.”

After losing his best friend in 2018 and going through a drug abuse binge, we’re glad that the rapper is now in a healthier and happier place. He credits a lot of that to his woman, holding him down even though she hates drugs. How incredibly selfless of the 22-year-old influencer. Do you think church bells will be ringing for these two any time soon?