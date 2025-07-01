Shenseea Joins Pregnant Rihanna On The Blue Carpet Of ‘Smurfs’ Movie Premiere

Shenseea gets dolled up and joins other stars like Rihanna and Tyla on the blue carpet of the new Smurfs movie.

The Jamaican singer is featured on the soundtrack for the movie on a single titled “It’s My Party.” Shenseea was in attendance at the official premiere in Brussels this week, donning a blue form-fitting dress. Rihanna is also on the soundtrack with “Friend Of Mine,” while Tyla is on the single “Everything Goes With Blue.”

Other notable stars on the album include DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and James Corden.

Rihanna, who is pregnant with her third child, was also in attendance at the movie premiere. The Bajan beauty was on full display with her baby bump and her partner, ASAP Rocky, by her side.

Rihanna is also the voice actor for Smurfette in the movie, adding to the film’s excitement. ASAP Rocky hinted that he and RiRi are expecting a baby girl when he showcased a Smurfette doll and said, “Right here, right here.” He was responding to a reporter’s question about whether he is finally getting a baby girl.

The power couple already has two sons, Riot and RZA Myers. If he is telling the truth, this would be their first daughter.

Shenseea at the Smurfs premiere ? pic.twitter.com/8rFIIAxnRL — ? ? (@SHENYENGZ) June 28, 2025

Shenseea is not new to being featured on movie soundtracks. She previously recorded songs for Bad Boy: Ride or Die and the hit film Bob Marley: One Love. She also landed features on video game soundtracks like EA Sports FIFA23.