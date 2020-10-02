Nicki Minaj’s Mom Carol Maraj Shares Portrait Photo Of Nicki Holding Her Baby

Carol Maraj is congratulating her daughter, Nicki Minaj, on her new bundle of joy.

Nicki Minaj’s mom, Carol Maraj, confirmed reports that she gave birth and shared a beautiful portrait of the Trinidadian rapper holding her baby close. Urban Islandz reported on Thursday that multiple sources confirmed with us that Nicki gave birth at a hospital in Los Angeles sometime on Wednesday. The rapper has yet to confirm the reports, but we’re told that both she and her baby are doing well and are now resting at home.

Carol made the below post on her Instagram on Friday, when she congratulated her daughter on her new bundle of joy but did not reveal the baby’s sex. “Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy!” the new grandma wrote. “You have always been a Blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God. “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.” Psalms 127:3 #glamma let us rejoice!!!!” The image she posted is a painting done by one of Nicki’s fans, who is also an artist.

Nicki Minaj has been having a monumental year in her career despite the global coronavirus pandemic that is wreaking havoc on the entertainment industry. She scored her first-ever number one single in May when her feature with Doja Cat, “Say So,” climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She again scored another number one single when Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Trollz” debut at the top of the chart in June. Nicki was blazing up the chart, all while being secretly pregnant with her first child.

A month after scoring her second number one single, Nicki Minaj announced that she is pregnant in true internet-breaking fashion when she shared photos of her baby bump.

It’s safe to say that Nicki is having perhaps the best year of her very decorated career that spanned over a decade in the game.