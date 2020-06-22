Tekashi 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj “Trollz” Debut At No. 1, 69 Blast Critics

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s new collaboration, “Trollz,” debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tekashi 6ix9ine earned his first number-one single, and Nicki Minaj became only the second female rapper, after Lauryn Hill, to have a song debut at the top of the chart. 69 is already taking shots at his critics after learning about his song topping the charts. The rainbow-haired rapper has been complaining bitterly about Billboard not counting his views and giving pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande an unfair advantage. This time he is celebrating and, at the same time, calling out haters who he claimed blackballed him from the industry.

“#1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic @spotify @thelarryjackson @carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG,” 6ix9ine wrote. “LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR … OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO.”

It looks like Nicki Minaj made the right decision by teaming up with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Ever since 6ix9ine got out prison, he has been enemy number one. Fellow artists in the industry were far from impressed that the rapper who turned his back on his Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members so he could serve less time behind bars, is now winning. 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Meek Mill all distanced themselves from Tekashi, with Snoop and Meek outright referring to him as a snitch for becoming a federal informant and should be kicked out the industry. Friends may now be few for the New Yorker, but it’s quality rather than quantity that counts, and Nicki Minaj was one of those who firmly stuck by his side.

Nicki has been vocal about being in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s corner ever since the 24-year-old was arrested in 2018, and she put her money where her mouth is by collaborating with 69 on his newest track, “Trollz.” Although rumors were rife, 6ix9ine kept Nicki’s involvement on “TROLLZ” secret until the day before the single dropped. Controversy seems to have worked in the pair’s favor as the music video for the song gets very close to breaking Youtube’s 24-hour views record.

For the music video shoot, Nicki Minaj was snuck into 6ix9ine’s top-secret residence to shoot the multi-colored clip, which includes the couple eating candy and the “Yikes” rapper twerking in a bubble-filled pool. The femcee has now revealed that the music video, which was shot in Tekashi’s guest bedroom, has shattered a hip-hop record. “Thank you for watching y’all,” she wrote on IG. “#TrollzVideo just broke the record for most views ever in 24 hours for a hip hop video. 46 million & counting.”

YouTube has since released a statement clarifying that they only count organic views and not views from ads as part of the metrics for the 24-hour views count chart.

6ix9ine may be somewhat of a pariah at the moment, but supporting him is actually a deed of goodwill. Nicki announced that a portion of the proceeds from “TROLLZ,” as well as the sale of its merchandise, will be donated to The Bail Project, which provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who cannot afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial.