Nicki Minaj & Doja Cat Earns First Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 With “Say So” Remix

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat who just earned their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their remix for “Say So.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the Billboard announcement to hear exactly how the Hot 100 top 2 would pan out. It was the battle of the female rappers when Nicki Minaj teamed up with Doja Cat for the “Say So” remix and Beyoncé hopped on the “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion. According to Billboard, both records were sure to emerge in the top 2 as they competed for the No. 1 spot.

It is now official that Nicki Minaj has earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as did the “Say So” hitmaker Doja Cat. “Savage” was propelled from the No. 4 spot to No. 2 which is the highest that Megan Thee Stallion has ever charted which is something to celebrate for her as well. Following the Houston girls’ smash hit remix is “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd which has been charting in the top 5 for 23 weeks. Then in the No. 4 position is Drake’s “Toosie Slide” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” rounds out the top 5.

This is Nicki Minaj’s 109th entry on the Hot 100, Billboard says. The rapper peaked at No. 2 on the chart with her smash hit “Anaconda” in 2014. Doja Cat had her highest-charting hit when she premiered “Say So” which made the top 5 before the remix helped it to surge to the No. 1 position this week. The original “Say So” music video which premiered on February 27, was already doing crazy 8-figure numbers in the little time it was released and has now garnered over 105 million views on YouTube.

Doja Cat had promised that she would show her boobs on Instagram if she actually copped this No. 1 so fans are eagerly awaiting her to make good on that promise.