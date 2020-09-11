City Girls’ JT Blast Female Fan Kissing Her Boo Lil Uzi Vert In Leaked Photo

JT took a few jabs at a female fan who shared a photo of herself kissing Lil Uzi Vert.

Rumors have circulated for a while that Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls rapper JT are romantically involved, though neither has spoken up or confirmed. However, things got interesting this week after a set of photos went viral of a woman kissing Uzi on the lips. Suddenly a hot topic, the young woman was enjoying her newfound fame, and soon began firing off subtweets, allegedly at JT. But the “Act Up” rapper wasn’t having any of that and, after holding her tongue a bit, clapped back at the troll over on Twitter. “Like please stop trying to build false beef with me I don’t know you at all!!”

The tweets have since been deleted, though it wasn’t lost on fans that JT was both irate and emotional in her responses. “I swear on my niece that I love dearly god can take the breath out of her, this girl is being delusional I NEVER once said anything to or about her,” wrote JT. Though admitting she didn’t “feel like being all over the blogs today” at one point, the feud lasted a hot minute with the two throwing disses about everything from foot size to hidden receipts. The woman insisted she has a much bigger bomb than just those viral shots, and JT urged her on, saying, “Post It!”

The hip-hop community has long speculated over their stealthy dealings, most recently on the staple talk show, The Breakfast Club. Host Charlamagne figured something was amiss and brought up Lil Uzi because Capitol Record execs asked him not to. Both he and DJ Envy kept probing for answers, pointing out that JT was blushing the entire time. To Charlamagne’s question on whether or not she and Lil Uzi Vert had broken up, JT said, “I didn’t break up with nobody. That’s the only thing. I didn’t break up with him. We good. We cool. Me and him cool. It ain’t no beef.”