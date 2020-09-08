Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Leaked Photo Kissing Mystery Woman, Female Respond

Lil Uzi Vert is shutting down romance rumors with a woman he was photographed kissing.

Some photos of Lil Uzi Vert locking lips with a young woman is circulating online, but the rapper is adamant that they’re not n a relationship. The whole artist denying being with someone thing is typical enough, but Uzi Vert admitted that the woman in the photos is actually a fan. In one photo, Uzi and his picture mate bare their matching braced-teeth in selfie mode while the other shows the rapper turned his head over his shoulder for a kiss on the mouth from the lady behind him.

TSR shared the photos online, and fans instantly started congratulating Lil Uzi Vert, with some stating that they were a cute couple. Not long after the roman rumors started to swirl with him and the unidentified woman, Uzi took to Twitter to clear the air and quell the speculations. “I don’t do the internet telling my personal life but,,, I don’t f**k with that girl I don’t lie if I f**k with somebody I tell the truth,” he wrote. “A fan asked for a kiss and my high a** did on some rockstar sh*t, I be forgetting I’m black so it look bad,” Uzi explained.

“Sh*t old I don’t even got braces,” the rapper added. Those wires were definitely the give away that it was an old pic but the kiss sure looks romantic for a spontaneous moment. “It have to be recent she had a mask,” one fan further speculated. Another asked the question that was probably on a lot of minds when they read Uzi’s response. “What does it have to do with him being black???” she commented.

Shit old I don’t even got braces — BABY PLUTO ????® (@LILUZIVERT) September 7, 2020

I don’t fuck with that girl that’s it . ? — BABY PLUTO ????® (@LILUZIVERT) September 7, 2020

The female in question has since responded to Uzi’s claimed saying she, “I could NEVER be a fan,” while insisting it’s still all love for the rapper.

In the end, which story would make Lil Uzi Vert come out of this looking better? He says she’s not his girlfriend – an idea that fans seemed supportive of at first. Now, if she really is a fan and this man goes around giving his supporters on kisses on the lips, how do we feel about that?