Yaya Mayweather Addresses Critics Of NBA YoungBoy Rocky Relationship

Yaya Mayweather still only has eyes for NBA YoungBoy and she wants her critics to know that will never change.

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather have had one of the rockier romances in recent memory since getting together towards the end of 2018. By March the following year, drama had gone down, and Yaya infamously slashed the “Kacey Talk” rapper’s tires, which he used as inspiration for the track “Dirty Iyanna,” based on Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana” and using Yaya’s real name, that he dropped in December 2019. The single appeared to cause a truce, and the pair looked to be back on in April this year when the real feces hit the fan. Police were called to NBA YoungBoy’s Houston home in the early hours on April 4th following a violent altercation.

Yaya Mayweather had arrived to find the rapper’s baby mama, Lapattra Jacobs, present and ordered her to leave, declaring herself to be YoungBoy’s fiancée. When Lapattra refused, an argument ensued and escalated to Yaya, stabbing the woman in both her arms with two different knives. The baby mama was rushed to surgery, while Floyd Mayweather’s daughter was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

In July, the Baton Rouge native appeared to be in bed with a woman who was not the one he had been referring to as his “wife,” but the on-again-off-again couple looks to be on again at present based on Yaya’s recent tweet. The 19-year-old retweeted one of her own posts, which stated, “I get judged for fully accepting a person for who he is and loving him unconditionally, flaws and all,” that clearly appeared to be a reference to NBA YoungBoy. The retweet added in the caption, “Ain’t s*** changed.”

Reports also indicate that Yaya is expecting the 20-year-old rapper’s child, which will be his eighth.