NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Lapattra Says Yaya Mayweather’s Stabbing Devastate Her

NBA Youngboy’s baby mama, Lapattra Jacobs, is speaking out about the hurt she has endured following Yaya Mayweather’s stabbing incident.

It is no secret that NBA Youngboy stays winning when it comes on to his music. Sadly, he doesn’t attract the same flair and praises when it comes on to his relationships. Coming in at the pretty young age of 20, the Baton Rouge talent as already bedded a staggering number of females, which has resulted in a handful of baby mamas and 4 kids. However, in recent years there as remained at least one constant in his life, Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna Mayweather, aka Money Yaya.

Yaya has become such a staple in his life that she allegedly waged a bloody early morning attack against Lapattra Jacobs after the very pregnant ex-girlfriend was seen in the rapper’s house. Jacobs has been battling the trauma from the attack on all front. Just last month, she took to social media to show off the cast she is required to wear to support her healing process. The length of the cast, along with the finger support mechanism, helped to cement the extent of the injuries sustained during the attack. She is once again on social media, expressing not just the pain associated with her injuries but also the comments that have been flowing in from supporters and naysayers.

“At this point, I’m still hurting,” she mentioned on social media.

“Since APRIL 3, I been getting call all kinds of names because I’m not the person y’all want me to be. I have some on my side, some not, & some just on my side to get in my business,” she mentioned. “They keep telling me be strong but this a situation that’s going to always have me weak. Then my arm and hand still f**k up no telling when it will get back to normal. EVERY DOCTORS VISIT ITS ALWAYS BADS NEWS like I can’t get enough this is so stressful, depressing, etc. ALL I SEE IS DARK DAYS DARK CLOUD NOW! NOT GOING TO SAY MUCH BUT ITS BEEN ROUGH.”

There is still an air of mystery surrounding what is happening with the case. However, Yaya Mayweather could be looking at up to life in prison if found guilty.