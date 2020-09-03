Tekashi 6ix9ine Clowns Lil Durk For Only Dropping A Single And Not A Album

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to clown Lil Durk for failing to drop an

Tekashi 6ix9ine is really on a roll since coming off house arrest. But what has he done with all that self-confidence he has bubbling up inside of him? For starters, he releases a couple of chart-topping singles, with “Trollz” getting the top spot on the Billboard 100 Chart, and “GOOBA” also coming pretty close to the top of the chart. 6ix9ine has also pumped time and effort into his album Tattle Tales, which should be available tomorrow. These are all positive actions, but this would not be a story about Tekashi 6ix9ine without a bit of controversy, which the rapper confirmed that he strives on, while being interviewed by the NY Times.

Tekashi’s recent taunting has been dished out to Chicago rappers Lil Reese and Lil Durk. The save nature of 6ix9ine’s trolling as seen Reese issuing death threats along with crafting a brand new diss track called “Rat Pack.” Lil Durk decided the best way to get back at 6ix9ine was to beat him at his own game, and with that in mind, he promised to drop some content on the same day as 6ix9ine’s album.

It has now been revealed that the heat Durk promised will come in the form of a song and not an album. The information was seemingly not what 6ix9ine and quite a few other critics had in mind. As a matter of fact, the juicy info was just what Tekashi needed in order to sink his trolling fingers in a crafty reply.

“Remember this goofy said he want all the smoke? 6ix9ine jokingly tatted over a picture of Durk. The New York rapper then decided that disrespecting Durk’s cousin, who was slain in Chicago was the most effective way to close out what he had to say about the underwhelming release. “Leave the smoke to Nudki #Nuski Pack,” he wrote.

Durk’s subtle reply came in the form of the numbers. The ChiTown rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot from Chart Data’s recent announcement that “Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake Featuring Lil Durk “has now sold over 1 million units in the U.S.”

The full tracklist from Tattle Tales is still unknown, and so is Durk’s song. Therefore, it seems it’s still anyone’s ball game at this time.