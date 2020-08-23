Megan Thee Stallion Gets Outpouring Of Support From Celebrities Amid Tory Lanez Shooting

Many celebrities have voiced their support for Megan Thee Stallion in light of her admitting that she actually was indeed shot by Tory Lanez. While the investigation has not yet escalated to an arrest, things are unraveling for the Canadian rapper/singer left and right.

Some of the artists who have reacted to Megan Thee Stallion’s revelations include rapper Asian Doll who says she went out and acquired her own personal firearm after hearing what happened to the “Savage” rapper. “No Lie After Megan got shot on god I went & got a gun,” she said. “No song or record could buy the genuine love we share. We ride together we die together HOT DOLL GIRLS 4 LIFE,” Asian Doll tweeted.

In May, singer Jojo released her album Good To Know, which featured a track with 30 Roc and Tory Lanez called “Comeback,” but the singer told fans that she has dropped the rapper from the upcoming deluxe version of the album. “Def took him TF off,” she told an inquiring fan. Jojo shared a message of support to Megan on Twitter as well writing, “LOVE RESPECT AND PEACE AND PROTECTION TO @theestallion.”

Loyalty at its finest ?? she took a jet to support me I’ll never forget I was down on my death bed & she the only person called me making me laugh ?

Kehlani also took to Twitter to share a post expressing that she stands in solidarity with Megan Thee Stallion and women in general. “I stand with women, believe women, & I love my friends,” she wrote. Kehlani announced last month that she will be dropping Tory Lanez from the deluxe version of her album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t though he is still on the original track “Can I” from the standard edition. She also shot the music video for the collaboration solo.

She added that Megan Thee Stallion is her friend in real life so it was a given. “This situation was involving someone that I’m extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal sh*t,” Kehlani said.

While it really is great to see women in the industry supporting each other, it was also refreshing to hear from their male counterparts. Chance The Rapper recently spoke out on the tragedy as well in a statement admonishing violence against black women. “I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman,” Chance said on Twitter.

I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan shared similar sentiments on his Twitter page writing, “Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women.”

T.I. also recently spoke out about the situation calling Tory’s actions “unimaginable” and “preposterous” during an Instagram Live session. “Under no circumstances should any man be accepted for shooting a black woman, or any woman, but especially a black woman,” the rapper said.

Megan Thee Stallion remained tight-lipped about the details of the incident for over a month until she finally exposed Tory Lanez in a heated Instagram Live session where she revealed that the rapper and his team have been feeding false information to the media while she’s been “sparing” him. Charges are yet to be brought against Tory Lanez at the time of this publication.