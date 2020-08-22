Charlamagne Tha God Handed Tory Lanez ‘Donkey Of The Day’ For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Charlamagne Tha God ensured that Tory Lanez gets “Donkey Of The Day” on Friday.

Megan Thee Stallion has officially confirmed what we all already assumed — it was Tory Lanez’s finger that pulled the trigger that fateful night in July. The Canadian artist was arrested in the Hollywood Hills in the early hours of the morning on charges of concealing a weapon in his vehicle, while Megan was rushed to surgery to attend to a bleeding foot. Initial reports claimed that she had cut the app engage on some glass — as that is what she, herself, believed to have happened — but it was later revealed that the “WAP” rapper had been the victim of a shooting incident which she described as being done “with the intention to physically harm me.”

Whispers indicated that Tory Lanez had been the one responsible, with one of Megan’s producers threatening him on Twitter, but the Houston artist kept her silence, only saying that she felt betrayed by a friend. That is, until this past Thursday.

In an Instagram Live session, Hot Girl Meg let the truth free as she named Tory as the triggerman. “Yes, this n**** Tory shot me,” she said of the “Temperature Rising” rapper who she was allegedly seeing at the time. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and s***. Stop lying!”

Following the reveal, Charlamagne Tha God called Tory out on his behavior by naming him The Breakfast Club’s “Donkey of the Day.” “This woman Megan Thee Stallion didn’t want to say anything. She was tryna save you and you allegedly had people calling blogs trying to make it look like you were the victim? Like saying things like she hit you first?” the radio host said in his rant. “My brother, there is nothing you or your people could anyone just justify why you are the alleged shooter of Megan Thee Stallion.” Charlamagne went on to question whether Tory had been drunk, on drugs, has extreme anger issues, or just a very fragile ego to warrant his behavior.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly considering filing felony assault charges against Tory Lanez.