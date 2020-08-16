DaniLeigh Chased Tekashi 6ix9ine Out Of LA, “He’s A Big Clown”

DaniLeigh says Tekashi 6ix9ine is not welcomed to LA because “he’s a big clown.”

Life may have been simpler under house arrest for the convicted felon who recently completed his 24-month sentence. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s decision to turn on members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods may have earned him a kinder verdict, but it lost him much respect. Since his home confinement came to an end on August 2nd, the “Punani” rapper has been trying to make up for lost time by gallivanting across his hometown of New York City. 6ix9ine has hit the subway, visited his childhood streets of Brooklyn, handed out cash to New Yorkers going about their day, and dined on Mexican food in Manhattan. It seems he’s satiated his taste for the Big Apple as he this week swapped coasts for California.

While roaming around Los Angeles, Tekashi 6ix9ine chose to pay his respects to Nipsey Hussle, who would have turned 35 tomorrow. A large mural of the late rapper is situated on the block where his Marathon Clothing store is still operating, and Tekashi visited the scene as he proved with an IG post that read, “REST IN PEACE NIPSEY ! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT.” Several on social media were unimpressed with the 24-year-old’s actions, claiming that Nipsey did not condone snitching, and now a fellow artist has also joined the chorus of those who are unhappy that 6ix9ine is in town.

LA resident, DaniLeigh, took to Twitter to share her opinion that the rapper with the rainbow hair would be better off elsewhere. “6ix9ine needa leave my city, he’s a big clown,” the “Dominican Mami” singer wrote.

6ix9ine needa leave my city , he’s a big clown — danileigh (@DaniLeigh) August 14, 2020

Idc, that nipsey video was mad disrespectful to me !!! Ion fck w that , ?? — danileigh (@DaniLeigh) August 14, 2020

As far as we know, Tekashi hasn’t moved to LA just yet, so DaniLeigh is in luck.