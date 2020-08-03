Tekashi 6ix9ine Drops “Punani” Video Sampling Leftside & Sean Paul’s “Want Yuh Body”

Tekashi 6ix9ine released his new single “Punani,” and it’s just as dancehall-inspired as the title suggests.

A new release from New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting some buzz for its dancehall vibe amid the rapper being officially granted his freedom from incarceration. The new single is titled “Punani” which is Jamaican vernacular for a woman’s genitalia. 6ix9ine appears to sample in the explicit version of dancehall artist Leftside’s song “Want Yuh Body” for part of the chorus.

The beat was also likened to that of the dancehall banger with a superb mix from Wizard Lee that did not do away with the hardcore hip-hop touch. The original song was released by Leftside a decade ago. He has since remixed the song multiple times, including most recently with Sean Paul.

“Fat Punani-nani, Fat Punani-nani / That Tsunami-nami, That Tsunami-nami / Make it Nasty Nasty Nasty / Make it Nasty Nasty Nasty,” Tekashi 6ix9ine raps in the hook. The hard-hitting bass instrumental was produced by Jasper Harris and Jahnei Clarke, according to Genius.

In the visuals directed by 6ix9ine and Canonf8, Tekashi, who is a newly free man, takes to the streets of New York to cut up with his friends in a fleet of luxury sportscars. In one scene, the rapper’s upper body hangs out of a car while the vehicle does burnouts, and in another, he is literally sitting on the windshield of a Lambo while it cruises on the Manhattan Bridge.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was officially relieved of house arrest on Sunday when he shot the music video. The rapper took to Instagram to announce “I’m free” alongside a clip from the video. The song “Punani” is the fourth song that 6ix9ine has put out since his early release from prison. He has had a scholarly track record so far, earning Platinum and Gold-certified hits within weeks. All his releases have also charted on the Billboard Hot 100, with two of them emerging in the top 5 positions.

Check out Tekashi 6ix9ine’s latest banger.