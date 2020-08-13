Tekashi 6ix9ine Threw Up Gang Signs In Nipsey Hussle Hood, Fled When Goons Arrived

Tekashi 6ix9ine visited a Nipsey Hussle mural, where he paid his respect to the late rapper while throwing up some gang signs.

It’s no secret that Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently on the West Coast, where he continues to make his presence felt. Just days after revealing he fractured his hand in a fall at his home in New York, 69 boarded his private jet and flew to Los Angeles where he’s been spotted out in the streets with his legion of security guards and sometimes in the company of his girlfriend Jade, who recently announced that she’s pregnant.

Among the many places that Tekashi 6ix9ine visited in LA is Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing store, where the late Crenshaw rapper was shot and killed last year. 69 noted that the store was closed when he got there, but he did manage to take some photos beside Nipsey’s mural. The move comes a mere week after the rainbow-haired rapper took jabs at rappers like Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, and XXXTentacion, who lost their lives to gun violence. According to 69, those rappers got killed because they didn’t have security with them.

Now he is singing a different tune since he’s now saying that he has a lot of respect for Hussle, who has been hailed as a hometown hero for the work he did in his community. One of Nip’s friends has since reacted to Tekashi 6ix9ine touching down in the trenches of Southside Los Angeles, saying that Nip would not have appreciated that since he strongly opposed snitching.

Another man who captured a video of 6ix9ine leaving the scene of the mural revealed that the New York rapper was only there for a couple seconds before jumping back in his black SUV and leaving the scene. While some folks are saying that the “Punani” rapper is on a suicide mission, he is living his best life since coming off house arrest last month.