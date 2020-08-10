Love & Hip Hop’s Kimbella Treating Juelz Santana Like A King Since Prison Release

Love and Hip Hop star Juelz Santana continues to live his best life after prison thanks to his wife.

Kimbella Vanderhee is unable to hold back the joy and excitement she feels inside now that her “Fine a** husband,” Juelz Santana, is home. The 36-year-old model and reality TV Star was finally blessed with the presence of her spouse on August 5, after his 18-month stint in prison was cut short. The Dipset rapper was originally sentenced to 27 months back in December 2018 after being held with a concealed weapon at an airport in Newark, NJ. However, the Love and Hip Hop New York was granted an early release with a bit of help from Philly rapper Meek Mill.

Since getting out, the rapper has been showing love to his fans and crew and even showed his over 2.2 million followers that he got a fresh haircut after coming out. However, it is the uncontrollable and seemingly unconditional love for his wife that is pulling all the attention on his page, as the couple cannot seem to get enough of each other. On Sunday, Kimbella decided to let her mushy and gushy feelings run free when she shared an image of Santana on her Instagram account.

Below the image came a true queen like comment. She wrote, “My FINE a__ husband!!! Welcome home baby!!! We’re so grateful to have you back home with us!!! I love you so much.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDoseN2hvDl/

The rapper wasted little time in saluting the woman who has stood by his side over the years. “My Queen I love u 2 Baby,” he wrote, which followed by a handful of emoticons, further showing his love and appreciation.

A little later, Kimbella showcased just why she has been bestowed the title of wifey when she shared an image of herself running Santana a bath. However, this was not the first act from his loving wife. The way to a man’s heart is definitely through his stomach, so you know Kimbella laid it down in the kitchen after his return. A scrumptious looking plate of grub consisting of what seems to be meatloaf, corn and mac n’ cheese was shared on the gram by Santana. “Dinner has been served #FreeAtLast,” wrote the rapper. “Anything for you baby,” commented Kimbella before dropping a couple of kissing heart emoticons.

The loving posts continued on Santana’s IG. “My Queen… I Wouldn’t Have it no other Way… #Blessed #FreeAtLast,” he confessed, to which Kim replied, “My KING!!! I wouldn’t have NOOO other way as well baby, I love you however you come! So happy you’re home.”

In another post of himself holding his wife firmly in his arms, he shared, “I Love Being In Love With U.”

The fans are definitely here for the love both parties have been giving each other, with some fans even voicing their desire to see another bundle of joy from the James family anytime now.