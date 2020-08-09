Meek Mill Helped Love & Hip Hop Star Juelz Santana Get Release From Prison

Meek Mill put in work for Love and Hip Hop New York star Juelz Santana’s release from prison.

Juelz Santana is Meek Mill’s new biggest fan after the Philly artist got him out of jail. Although Juelz Santana has had his legal troubles in the past, the most serious offense occurred in March 2018, just as he was about to board a flight from New Jersey. TSA officials discovered a loaded handgun and oxytocin pills in his luggage, leading to The Diplomats member abandoning Newark Liberty International Airport and going on the run for three days.

When his conscience finally caught up with him (or he realized that life as a fugitive running from the feds can be complicated), Juelz handed himself over and ultimately received bail of $500,000 after his mother put up her house as collateral. Nine months later, the 38-year-old was sentenced to 27 months in jail.

Although Juelz was only due to being released in June of next year, the “Run It!” rapper is now a free man after spending just 17 months behind bars — and it’s all thanks to Meek Mill, according to TMZ. Aside from having a super successful music career, the “Otherside of America” rapper has a special interest in prison reform. Along with Jay-Z, Meek co-founded the non-profit organization, the REFORM Alliance Foundation, which aims to reduce the number of people who are unjustly in the criminal justice system. As such, Meek Mill assisted Juelz’s wife, Kimbella, in getting in touch with a lawyer who then helped the MC bypass his time in a halfway house and headed straight home to his wife and kids.

Juelz Santana will now be required to undergo a drug test every 15 days as part of his supervision conditions, but he is happy to be with his family and plans to record some new music. He has also shared that he wrote a television script while in lock-up, so watch this space.