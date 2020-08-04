Bobby Shmurda’s Parole Hearing Happening This Month, Won’t Be Released From Prison Today

Bobby Shmurda will not be released from prison today despite widespread speculations.

Happy 26th Birthday to Bobby Shmurda! The rapper is currently a trending topic on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday while simultaneously speculating that he will be released from prison today, pending a parole hearing, which was said to be taking place today, August 4th. Sadly, his mom, Leslie Pollard, confirmed that while the popular rapper does have an upcoming parole board meeting, it would not be taking place today on his birthday.

Earlier this morning, the Twitter and Instagram universe went meme crazy with predictions about what it would be like if the “Hot Ni**a” rapper was released from prison early. Bobby Shmurda, given name, Ackquille Jean Pollard, is officially slated to be released from prison in December 2020 following his arrest in 2014 as a result of a drug trafficking sting. Shmurda was arrested outside of the Quad Recording Studio in Manhattan. Law enforcement stated that Bobby was the ringleader of a vicious street gang called GS9. According to reports, they were accountable for numerous murders, shootings, and drug trafficking turf wars. Shmurda was held on conspiracy, reckless endangerment and gun possession charges. The drug sting revealed 21 guns, including a handgun, which was allegedly concealed in a duffle bag, which was said to be on Shmurda’s lap at the time of his arrest.

In 2016, the rapper pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon. Bobby Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison, but it was reduced to five years. He is currently being held at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

After the blowup of rumors regarding his release this morning, blog site TheShaderoom reached out to Bobby’s mom to get the low down on all the details. She clarified the date of his parole board hearing, revealing that it will be taking place in two weeks.

“The parole hearing is scheduled for August 18th. We [are] very confident that things will go well, and as always we know God will see us through, he always does,” she announced.

She went on to further note that the “Hot Ni**a” rapper will be coming back with a lot of new music, although she could not give any specifics on which artistes he would be collaborating with. She stated, “The who’s I am not at liberty speak on, but what I can say is that there will be a very strong come back and the people won’t be disappointed. There are so many surprises in store. The industry as a whole has been supportive throughout this journey, and everyone has checked in at one time or another. We greatly appreciate the support. As for names I won’t [be able to name them] off of the top of my head, as I wouldn’t want to leave anyone out.”

Yesterday, Leslie Pollard also took to her Instagram account to proudly wish her baby boy a happy birthday while simultaneously poking fun at her own feelings of youthfulness. “Dane so wait my baby really turning 26 tomorrow??? And I don’t feel a day over 25 so I guess I am aging backwards…Last birthday on the inside we flooding tomorrow it is Shmurda Day!!!!!”

Although he remains in prison, for the time being, fans are by no means disappointed by his mother’s admissions as it still speaks positivity for the rapper. Bobby’s fans are elated at any opportunity to have the King Of New York back home. One user commented, “This one of the only things that can redeem us from 2020!” while another added, “I feel in love with somebody who doesn’t even know I exist.”

Taking a shot at the rainbow-haired rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, another user wrote, “Whew yes!! Tired of Takishi whatever his name is.”

Everyone is apparently gearing up for what they dub as “the goat’s” return home. With new music to add to his impressive catalog, Bobby will be burning up the airwaves and the streets of New York upon his release. We’ll keep you updated on any developments.