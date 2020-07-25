Megan Thee Stallion’s Hospital Records Proves Tory Lanez Is In Deep Trouble

Megan Thee Stallion’s medical records showed just how serious her shooting incident was and why Tory Lanez is in deep trouble.

When Tory Lanez was arrested for concealing a weapon in his vehicle two weeks ago, it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion had cut her foot on broken glass and was bleeding in the car. Police took the “Temperature Rising” rapper into custody where he was eventually released on bail of $35,000, while Megan was taken to hospital. Days after the incident, the “Girls in the Hood” rapper revealed that she had been the victim of a shooting directed at her and that she had undergone surgery to remove the bullets in her foot.

Although it may have appeared to be a cover-up about what really went down, the medical records obtained by TMZ have now shed light on the broken glass claim.

According to the outlet, Megan Thee Stallion told doctors that she was barefoot when she heard a loud noise and suddenly felt pain. It was she who believed that she had stepped on glass and cut herself. Adam22 alleged this week that Tory Lanez may have pulled the trigger because he and Megan are sleeping together, and she gave him a hard time about Kylie Jenner at the party they had been at. “I heard, depending on who you want to ask, that either Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner or Kylie Jenner was showing too much attention to Tory. Either way, Meg did not appreciate it,” the No Jumper host said.

Regardless of what went down, Ebro Darden is appalled that Tory would behave in that fashion. “A man shot a woman. She was not armed. She was getting out of the car,” he tweeted. “She says ‘I was the victim and this was intended to harm me..’ Why are ya’ll acting like we should consider other facts? Until I hear from Megan I can’t support Tory…”

Until now, the Quarantine Radio founder has only faced weapons charges, but Megan’s records could lead to something more serious.