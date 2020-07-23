Kylie Jenner Is Why Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion, Says Adam22

Kylie Jenner may have been the reason why Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the leg.

We may have a motive for why Tory Lanez shot on Megan Thee Stallion sending her to the hospital. It’s been a crazy two weeks in the hip hop world with Kanye West holding a controversial campaign rally and then having a bipolar meltdown on Twitter, but before that, we had the saga involving the Quarantine Radio founder and Hot Girl Meg.

Tory Lanez was arrested in the Hollywood Hills on July 12th for concealing a weapon in his vehicle. The arrest occurred in the early hours of the morning following a house party where an argument had escalated to a violent encounter. Tory was one of three people in the car, with the other being Megan Thee Stallion. The “Savage” rapper was bleeding from her foot, with it initially believed that she had been cut by glass from a broken window. It was not until a few days later that Megan revealed via her Insta that she had actually been the victim of a shooting.

“I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote. Although the Houston artist didn’t name names, one of her producers seemingly took it into his own hands to do just that as Lil Ju tweeted, “@torylanez count your f***ing days.”

As the dust begins to settle somewhat, we now have some insight into what went down and why. Adam22 has relayed a story from his sources that Megan Thee Stallion got a little green-eyed while at the party where Kylie Jenner was present and called Tory Lanez out about it. The Kylie Beauty founder was seen hanging out with Megan Thee Stallion on her IG Live earlier in the day.

“My version that I’ve heard from trusted sources is that Megan and Tory have been f***ing. They’ve been chilling. They go to this house party. Kylie Jenner is there,” Adam22 revealed. “I heard, depending on who you want to ask, that either Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner or Kylie Jenner was showing too much attention to Tory. Either way, Meg did not appreciate it.”

The podcaster elaborated that a massive argument ensued, and we know how that ended.