Basketball Wives Evelyn Lozada Tearfully Calls Out Chad OchoCinco Abuse Tweet

Evelyn Lozada tearfully called out her ex OchoCinco over his abusive past.

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada posted a video Thursday to respond to her ex-husband’s recent remarks regarding the domestic violence in their past. Chad OchoCinco responded to a fan on social media, asking how he manages to stay so positive despite his challenges. He answered, referring to his highly publicized abuse against Evelyn in 2012, saying, “I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work, I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again…”

It seems Chad’s comments indicating that he only ever lost control once in his life didn’t sit right with Evelyn, who is now alleging that OchoCinco was violent towards her many times in their relationship. Taking to Instagram, Lozada shared an emotional message, saying, “For this man to sit up there and say that he lost his temper for 3 seconds is infuriating to me.”

She explained that by lying about the reality of her abuse, her ex is retraumatizing her and triggering the pain he inflicted once again. “And I’m trying to move on from this, but, as a victim, how am I supposed to move on?” she continued.

OchoCinco was arrested for domestic battery in 2012 after headbutting Lozada and inflicting a huge gash on her forehead. Pictures of Lozada’s injury went public, and Chad was cut from the Miami Dolphins. It seemed unnecessary to bring up the incident at all when he was questioned about tips for maintaining a positive attitude. Still, Evelyn pointed out that if he feels the need to talk about his violent past, he should do so honestly.

“If you’re gonna speak the truth, I want you to speak the truth as to what the situation was,” she asserted. Chad Johnson has yet to respond to these new allegations.