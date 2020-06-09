Evelyn Lozada Breaks Silence On Carl Crawford Facing 10 Years For Domestic Violence

Basketball Wives’ Evelyn Lozada is speaking out about her ex-fiance, Carl Crawford, facing up to a decade in prison over an alleged domestic violence case.

Authorities arrested Carl Crawford last Thursday after he allegedly assaulted his ex. According to the woman, she and the former baseball player had ended their relationship but had agreed to talk at her apartment on May 8th. The unnamed victim claims that Crawford produced a firearm and began accusing her of having an affair with another man while beating her against the wall. When police arrived at the scene, they found pink areas on the woman’s neck and an injury to her right hand.

In a video on her IG, Evelyn Lozada noted that she has been bombarded with comments and allegations that she was also a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Carl Crawford. There are rumors that the two broke up because of domestic abuse, but Lozada is calling those claims bogus.

“I’m putting this video together, let me just stress one thing, but no means am I trying to discredit anyone else’s story,” Evelyn said. “I don’t know what happened with the relationship before me. I don’t know what happened with the relationship after me. I stay in my lane. I’m just talking about my personal experience because I was engaged to be married to this man, I was with him for 4 years.”

Crawford has since been charged with felony assault but was released on bail for $10,000. Under his bail conditions, the 38-year-old must keep his distance from the alleged victim, remain in the Houston area, and refrain from using any substances – particularly alcohol. He is facing a fine of $10,000, as well as a sentence of up to a decade in prison if convicted.

Carl Crawford, who founded the Houston-based indie record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is known for signing Megan Thee Stallion to the label when she was still an unknown. Thee Stallion recently revealed to fans that the terms of her contract were so unfair, that when her new management team, Roc Nation, pointed this out and she attempted to renegotiate with 1501, they prohibited her from releasing any new music. A legal battle ensued in which the court granted Megan a temporary restraining order, allowing her to drop her EP “Suga,” which spawned the Billboard Hot 100 hit “Savage.”

As Crawford awaits his domestic abuse court date next month, another of his exes has come to his defense. The music exec and Basketball Wives star, Evelyn Lozada, were arranged to get married at one point, and although cheating allegations ended their romance, she has insisted that Crawford was never abusive towards her during their relationship.