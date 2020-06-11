Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Collab With A Hip Hop OG Gangsta, Fans Think Its 50 Cent

Tekashi 6ix9ine might just land his biggest collaboration this year with an unnamed hip hop OG gangsta, and now some fans think its 50 Cent.

Out of all the young talents who have made their mark on the entertainment industry, 24-year-old Daniel Hernandez, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine has probably had one of the most interesting rides since getting his big break between 2016- 2017. The entertainer went from a successful European tour in 2018 to being locked away on racketeering charges towards the latter part of the year. 2019 came with more drama as he testified against his former gang members and even seemingly snitched on Jim Jones and Cardi B, labeling them as gang members.

69’s reputation as a snitch grew faster than his rainbow-colored hair, and the high profile case quickly led to a world of hate on his shoulders. Tekashi 6ix9ine looked out for himself as he usually does and copped an early release for providing crucial evidence to sink the Nine Trey Bloods. However, he is now back and silencing all critics who thought that he would never be able to make music again.

The rapper’s first LIVE session once held the record for the highest number of streams, when over 2 million individual IG accounts tuned in. In the same breath, the rapper released “GOOBA,” which went on to reach the 3rd spot on the Billboard charts. Much like everything in his career, the rapper has faced controversy with the release of the track.

Nonetheless, the rapper still manages to progress, and some of the biggest names in the industry seem to be turning a blind eye to his snitching tendencies and are fully endorsing him as an artiste. Both Akon and Nicki Minaj have faced public backlash for choosing to associate with Tekashi. However, it seems that they are not alone. Hip hop commentator DJ Akademiks, who is also one of Tekashi’s closest friends in the industry, mentioned that there is another feature in the wings that will shock everyone who has been doubting Tekashi’s return.

“If this [Nicki] collab shocked them… can’t wait till u put out the collab u did wit one of the biggest gangstas in hip hop that’s gon break the net,” he wrote.

There is still no official word on who the so-called “gangsta” is, but it should be interesting to see is willing to sacrifice their reputation. Some fans are already pointing fingers at 50 Cent who previously had a close relationship with Tekashi 6ix9ine prior to him becoming a snitch. “I wouldn’t be surprise if this is Fif he done support 69,” one fan wrote while another added, “50 is that you homie working with snitch9?”

In the meantime, fans can check out the “Trollz,” the Nicki Minaj collaboration that should be released at midnight. “A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc,” said Nicki in a recent IG post.