Tekashi69 and DJ Akademiks Gets Roasted For Amateur Boxing Match

Tekashi 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks are getting roasting for their amateur boxing match.

Boxing seems to be the “in” these days among the new generation of rappers and now the media guys are getting in on the action. Last week we had YK Osiris and Lil Tjay go a round in a private basketball court, with the “Worth It” singer coming out on top. Tjay tried to excuse his performance by claiming that he hadn’t gotten any sleep the night before, but Tory Lanez, who viewed a clip of the match, thought they could both improve their skills. DJ Akademiks was the one to share the video, and it seems he, too, is now getting in on the sport.

The YouTube personality went round to visit Tekashi 6ix9ine, and the pair got down to it in their boxing gloves. The “GOOBA” rapper is currently being housed in a top secret location as he serves out the remaining two months of his prison sentence but is allowed to have visitors. In addition to trying to knock one another out, Akademiks and 6ix9ine, who are good friends, had a chat which Ak broadcast on his Livestream. Despite many in the industry having disowned Tekashi 6ix9ine or declared that he should be kicked out for snitching on the members of his former gang, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, Akademiks has always been in the 24-year-old’s corner.

6ix9ine vs Akademiks ? who you think won? pic.twitter.com/rok5teq82m — DatPiff (@DatPiff) June 4, 2020

A few weeks ago, the host of Everyday Struggle quipped, “I’m turning my [Instagram] page into a 6ix9ine fan page and putting it on private. Who else thinks that’s a good idea???” While that obviously didn’t happen, the two have remained tight, and during their discussion last night, they compared notes on how neither of them is from the streets and thus have no issues with “snitching.” In case you had any doubt that either of them did not have to fight while growing up, take a look at their boxing skills.

Lmao i did not just see a video of tekashi and akademiks boxing??? — JFord (@Jfordbreezy) June 5, 2020