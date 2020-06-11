Jim Jones Calls Nicki Minaj A Clown For Cozying Up With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Jim Jones is going after Nicki Minaj, calling her a clown for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The saga of Tekashi 6ix9ine continues as the world watches to see what will happen next. The New York rapper has been busy since his early release from prison, staying active on social media and working on new music. It was long speculated that 6ix9ine would be shut out of the music industry after deciding to cooperate with federal authorities to help prosecute some of his gang affiliates in the Nine Trey Bloods. However, the rainbow-haired artist has continued to shock fans and haters alike as he manages to lock down big-name collaborations.

According to reports, Tekashi69 and Akon are working on a “Locked Up 2” follow-up to Akon’s 2004 hit, and now it has been confirmed that a song featuring Nicki Minaj is set to drop on Friday, June 12. The track, titled “Trollz,” has already riled up the masses, sending a lot of criticism Nicki’s way for choosing to work with the disgraced rapper.

While Nicki fans have tirelessly come to the defense of her career choices, Minaj maintains that she does not need anyone to stand up for her—she clearly knows what she’s doing. However, others in the music industry are continuing to cancel Tekashi 6ix9ine entirely, including Jim Jones, who is known to have connections with Nine Trey. When someone posted a picture of Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine with clown and rat emojis on their faces and the caption, “I don’t know why I expect people to have even the slightest bit of integrity…smh”, Jones commented, “Lol.”

Meanwhile, Tekashi continues to laugh off the negativity, posting the announcement of his new track with the caption, “Nobody goin to work with him no more” followed by several laughing emojis. 6ix9ine also added that a portion of the proceeds from his new song will go towards bailing out protesters involved in the current movement against police brutality.