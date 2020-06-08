Akon Gets Flamed For Collaborating With Tekashi 6ix9ine On “Locked Up Part 2”

Akon has officially signed on as a feature on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s upcoming album.

After claiming that he would not hesitate to hop on a record with Tekashi 6ix9ine earlier this year in April, Akon is actually making music with the rapper turned federal informant, as seen in a new video. Tekashi 6ix9ine seemed excited to share that he was in the studio with the legendary Konvict Muzik singer this weekend.

The “Gooba” rapper took to Instagram on Sunday (June 7) to post a video clip of him and Akon working together on a remix for the latter’s popular smash hit “Locked Up.” The story of the original song, of course, follows Akon’s incarceration and his journey as a convict. Tekashi 6ix9ine, who now has a similar history (just perhaps more highly publicized, disagreeable and controversial) shares his own story on the track around the signature hook.

The two artists are seen bopping to the recording as they laid on the track while seated behind the sound engineer board as their voices blared through the speakers. “LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE. THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon,” Tekashi 6ix9ine wrote in his caption alongside the post.

While this is a great opportunity for 6ix9ine to make another hit, some fans have expressed disappointment with Akon for agreeing to work with the tattletale rapper. One fan took to Twitter to say, “Me saying I’m disappointed in Akon is an understatement. Man had me screaming OH NA NA NA as a kid and is now out here working with 69,” they wrote. Another fan declared that “Akon is messing up with the culture.”

Interestingly, Akon did give us all a heads up during his interview with DJ Whoo Kid on Instagram Live in April when he admitted that he would be the first to feature on a new 6ix9ine record. “I’ ma feature on that record,” said Akon at the time about working with 6ix9ine on his new album. “Matter fact, I’m about to call Tekashi right now and say ‘yo, T, what we doin’? I’m ’bout to get on that record.'”

Akon expressed empathy for 6ix9ine, explaining that everyone “goes through something in their lives that propels them to do things that they feel are in the best interest of themselves.” He continued, “As a man, you can only respect somebody that does what they think is best for them and their families.” According to Akon, the expected backlash wouldn’t be a detractor for him either because he knows it will help with the overall popularity of the record once it’s out too.

“Listen, I’m me, n***a. You can’t beat me up. I’m getting on that record,” he told DJ Whoo Kid. “That record probably be the hottest record that drop this year because of all that…Just think about all that surrounded this record. Even if you don’t like him. You gon’ get it, download it, out of curiosity.”

Well, Akon is sticking to his word and giving Tekashi 6ix9ine a music collaboration. Moreover, he’s arming the 24-year-old rapper with one of his biggest hits to remix. Do you think this will be Tekashi 6ix9ine’s biggest collab to date?

Akon really took time away from making an IRL Wakanda in Senegal to make a song with a pedophile culture vulture with 26-inch rainbow bundles, c'est triste https://t.co/WeoyzYZ4Dv — COINTELHEAUX™? (@MamoudouNDiaye) June 7, 2020

Everyone hating Akon for making a 6ix9ine knowing they’re still going to listen to the song when it comes out pic.twitter.com/Dux5U0uTEf — Gabe (@StacksssG) June 7, 2020