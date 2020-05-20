Nicki Minaj Explains How She Almost Never Record Doja Cat’s “Say So” Remix

That first number one hit for both Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat almost didn’t happen.

Doja Cat has already reached No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her track, “Say So,” which is the fifth single off her second studio album, “Hot Pink.” The original version of the song started gaining a whole new life on TikTok after Haley Sharpe created a dance routine to it. Following its viral success, Doja decided to do something different with the track — by adding some Nicki Minaj magic. The collaborative relic came out in May and shot to the top of the charts, making it the first Billboard number one for both artists. It is also the first collaboration between two female rappers to top the Hot 100.

Considering the song’s impressive run on the chart, it’s almost unimaginable to think that it very nearly never came to be. It turns out that Nicki Minaj had no idea what to do with the song. It shows that even legends get creative blocks.

“I sat on it for a while cuz I couldn’t catch the beat for the life of me really,” the ‘Megatron’ rapper tweeted. “I was in full quarantine/hiatus mode. No social media. Had no clue what was going on in the music world.” Despite living in a bubble, Nicki managed to pull out two ripping verses — even slotting in the word “quarantine.”

Collaborations seem to be the way to go for Doja. Following this number one hit, she is set to team up with The Weeknd on a remix of his track, “In Your Eyes,” from his new album, “After Hours.”

Ariana Grande also confirmed that she and Doja Cat have something in the works, with the “Thank U, Next” singer revealed that she’s just waiting for the right time to release it.