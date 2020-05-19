Did Tekashi 6ix9ine Violate Parole While Leaking Snoop Dogg Video? Fans Reporting Him

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine violate his parole when he recently tried to exposed Snoop Dogg.

It’s almost easy to forget that Tekashi 6ix9ine is still not a free man. And it appears as if he may have forgotten too. 69 has spent the last month in the comfort of his home after being released from prison on house arrest due to concerns that his asthma may make him more vulnerable to contracting Coronavirus while behind bars. During his time at home, the “GOOBA” rapper has been a frequent character on social media and has even dropped a new single. In the last week alone, Tekashi seems to have made it his mission to take down Snoop Dogg, who referred to him as a snitch in an IG comment.

Snoop Dogg called out the media for what he calls, helping to push a “snitching is cool” narrative that 6ix9ine has been peddling since his released from prison. The Brooklyn rapper then turned the narrative around, implying that Snoop had been a snitch when it came to Suge Knight.

6ix9ine says that some folks are in denial, but Snoop Dogg’s snitching paperwork is online. He also tagged Snoop in a post that asked whether he should reveal which rapper had snitched as he had apparently been told everything when he started.

The latest development in their beef is that Tekashi 6ix9ine posted part of an alleged sex tape starring Snoop Dogg and celebrity groupie, Celina Powell. As it turns out, doing so may have resulted in the convicted rapper actually violating his parole by distributing revenge porn or videos that may have been secretly recorded without someone’s permission or knowledge. Although the clip, which Snoop reportedly did not know he was being filmed, was quickly removed by 6ix9ine, some of Snoop’s fans have reportedly contacted law enforcement to report the incident. MTO reported that fans of Snoop have been actively reporting the alleged crime to the FBI in hopes that they will at least open an investigation. Sounds like snitching perhaps, but snitching is now cool thanks to 69.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is not yet a free man since he’s on house arrest until later this year when he was officially scheduled to be released from prison. He will also have to serve five years of probation, during which time he can’t get into any legal troubles or else he runs the risk of being thrown back in jail.

Snitching may have paid off big time for him, but he still has to walk a fine line even while being free from behind bars.