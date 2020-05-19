Tekashi 6ix9ine Tried To Expose Snoop Dogg In This Video, Wack 100 Respond

The chronicles of Tekashi 6ix9ine versus Snoop Dogg continues.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been doubling down on his haters by going toe to toe with one of the world’s favorite rappers, uncle Snoop Dogg. The West Coast legend has publicly bashed 69 for his obvious glorification of snitching. Meanwhile, 6ix9ine has claimed that he has evidence of Snoop ratting out former Death Row Records owner Suge Knight. Snoop debunked those rumors in a lengthy post in which he asked for the evidence to support the claim meanwhile, mentioning that he and Suge are on good terms.

However, 6ix9ine was not easing, hitting back with more info on where the information on Snoop being a rat can be found. “They pick and choose who they want to call rats THERES PAPER WORK and SUGE KNIGHTS prison interview BUT the industry acts blind mute and death I’m not letting up either,” he wrote.

He made good on his promise and seemingly exposed Snoop Dogg as a cheater after posting a video of a lanky figure, resembling Snoop looking into a bag while being secretly filmed by another person, presumably hip hop groupie Celina Powell. The second part of the two-part video shows Snoop engaging in a FaceTime conversation seemingly coordinating the meetup captured on camera. 6ix9ine beckons to Snoop to apologize to his wife, while tagging her to the post.

Naturally, this would have evoked some sort of response from any man, and Snoop Dogg was no different. This time he decided to address 6ix9ine in a more direct way by sending his threats in a direct message.

“Say bi**h boy u gone learn. Hard head make a soft a$$ o I forget you Allready soft Lil bi**h,” Snoop typed, followed up by some rat emojis.

With his trolling mode fully engaged, Tekashi replied, “Can somebody tell the police snoop dogg is threatening me, he mad.”

Things keep getting worst for the OG Snoop, as now Celina Powell is calling him out for allegedly trying to coerce her into switching on Tekashi 6ix9ine. The Game manager, Wack 100, also chimed in to defend the rap icon against allegations of snitching.

“@6ix9ine This ain’t NY my ni**a this the #West and you ain’t gone attack our OG’s with this sh*t,” Wack 100 wrote. “You see we got a protocol that says a little ni**a can’t fade a OG they got little homies and soldiers under them for that. SUGE Knight himself DONT respect a Snitch and that’s wtf you are …. Keep @snoopdogg name out ya mouth play with somebody from your area before you get played with.”

Do you think this will be the end of the faceoff between Snoop Dogg and Tekashi 6ix9ine? If yes, who else do you think will go up against 69?