Tekashi 6ix9ine Outed Snoop Dogg As An Undercover Snitch, Snoop Respond

Tekashi 6ix9ine outed Snoop Dogg as an undercover snitch, claiming he’s a known police informant, and now Snoop is forced to respond to the claims.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has not taken lightly to Snoop Dogg’s recent criticism, and he is now threatening to take down the Godfather of Rap, but Snoop is not going down easily. It has been a week that 6ix9ine has officially been back in the hip hop game after spending the last few months behind bars. But not everyone is pleased. Snoop Dogg is among the notable names who have labeled Tekashi as a snitch as he agreed to a deal with prosecutors that saw him testify against his Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members to receive a reduced sentence.

“They gotta stop pushing this [rat],” Snoop wrote on IG in response to hip hop journalist, Elliott Wilson, who featured the convicted rapper after he released his new single, “GOOBA.” “All these media outlets making snitching cool. I’m old school. F*** 69 and everybody pushing his line right now all New York GZ feel me on this and if you don’t f*** u2.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine is now taking shots of his own by alleging that Snoop is not as innocent as he seems and that those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Insinuating that the “Qué Maldición” rapper has also been an informant in the past, the 24-year-old posted a poll to his Instagram Story asking his followers to vote on “Should I just tell you guys what rappers snitched… Because they told me everything when I started.”

He also tagged Snoop with the ominous line, “hey sir let’s chat.” When The Shade Room posted a screenshot to their own IG, the “BEBE” rapper wrote in the comments, “If your in denial the paper work is online and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats.”

Snoop has now responded by reposting a video from rapper Omar Ray in which he states, “It’s two things silky ain’t never seen: A turtle with speed, and a monkey-mouthed, knock-kneed, trout-mouthed, b**** I need.”

Snoop deemed the clip to be a mere public service announcement. “Posting this is not gonna distract everyone that you are trying to play it off. Explain yourself,” 6ix9ine declared in the comments.

Snoop Dogg didn’t take too kindly being called a snitch by Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is the self-proclaim rat of hip hop.