Tekashi 6ix9ine Begs Future For Advice As Second Baby Mama Put Him On Blast

Tekashi 6ix9ine is turning to Future for help after his alleged second baby mama speaks out about him allegedly breaking his promise to her.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is keeping the buzz going, and this time it’s with baby mama drama. According to a woman named Layna, who says she gave birth to 6ix9ine’s daughter over a year ago, the rapper hasn’t been taking care of his responsibilities as a father. Layna alleges that 6ix9ine reached out to her during his prison stint and gave assurances that he would make sure she’s “good” when he gets out if she just held it down and kept their business off social media – not that she would be holding up her end of the deal right now but… Layna says she still hasn’t gotten a penny from the “Gooba” rapper.

Layna very recently spoke out about performing a paternity test on her baby, which allegedly proved that Tekashi is the father. She did this by comparing the DNA of the baby to a man who she says is 69’s father, Daniel Hernandez. She shared evidence online of the test results that stated that the man was her baby’s grandfather along with a video of the old man being swabbed.

According to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s alleged second baby mama, she’s been trying to keep it cool but was supposedly triggered by a couple of things. Firstly, Tekashi69 planning to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to other kids while his one-year-old daughter goes unacknowledged by him. The rapper claimed his donation was him doing God’s work and sharing his blessings while he encouraged other influencers to do the same. However, Layna took to the comments under a post about the rapper’s pledge to charity to remind him that he has two mouths to feed. “God gave you two daughters to feed, God wants you to put them first.. as a man should,” Layna wrote on the post. “But its okay maybe these children have less than what my daughter has.”

Secondly, Layna was not pleased to see Tekashi 6ix9ine share an Instagram story of himself with his current girlfriend’s daughter. She reportedly told the Shade Room that “He did this to get a reaction. I’m heartbroken for the baby… I’m always quiet and loyal.” Then Layna sounded off in her own Instagram stories further accusing the rapper of posting it just to spite her. She shared the note admonishing the rapper to her page with the caption, “posting a video of you with another man’s child should not be your priority right now. Unlike many many out there you were blessed with be able to provide for your children the way many wish the could. Are you dumb stupid or dumb huhhhhh?”

Thirdly, Layna is also pissed off that she wrote to Judge Engelmayer asking for leniency on the rapper’s behalf just so he could come out and do her like this. She feels cheated and reportedly suspects that the rapper’s girlfriend, Jade is a part of the reason she is getting no help from her baby daddy. “He lied and said he would start helping me when he’s out,” Layna said. “I did the most to be there for him… I’ve also been quiet because I don’t want to seem bitter.” She added that she has never “gotten a penny from him” though she’s done the most and has been watching his girlfriend flaunt the things he’s been helping her with.

While the whole meltdown online would inspire some degree of sympathy in some, Tekashi 6ix9ine is still playing the publicity game even with his alleged daughter in the middle of it. The rapper used the opportunity to call on Future, who is going through something similar with his eighth confirmed baby mama, who just got the paternity results back, proving he’s the father of her one-year-old daughter as well.

6ix9ine took to the comments of a Shade Room post about Layna spilling the tea and wrote, “@future what should I do?” he asked. We’re not sure how much of an authority Future is on advice in these situations whether he has the experience or not. However, 6ix9ine ought to get his affairs in order before he heads straight down Future’s King of Fertility accused 1 (800) DEADBEATDAD path.

Do you think Future and Tekashi 6ix9ine should do a collab about baby mama drama? Perhaps the proceeds can go to child support.