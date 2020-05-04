NBA YoungBoy Gets A W After “38 Baby 2” Debut At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is number one again after 38 Baby 2 debut at the top of the charts.

In October, NBA YoungBoy dropped his fourteenth mixtape, “AI YoungBoy 2”, and saw it become his first number one album after it debuted atop the US Billboard 200 thanks to 110,000 album-equivalent units sold. The streak has now continued as the follow-up to “AI YoungBoy 2” has also found itself in the top spot on the chart. “38 Baby 2” earned 67,000 album-equivalent sales during its first week — a significant drop compared to the performance of his last project — but still enough to enter atop the Billboard 200 and push DaBaby’s new studio album, “Blame It On Baby”, to second place.

There are 17 tracks included on “38 Baby 2,” and maybe the last we hear from NBA YoungBoy for a while. In the week leading up to the release, the Baton Rouge rapper tweeted out, “After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation #PROMISE.”

He did not elaborate on the aforementioned situation, but it is likely more personal than professional, and surely has something to do with his girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather. Yaya Mayweather was arrested while at NBA YoungBoy’s Houston home last month after getting into a violent altercation with the 20-year-old’s baby mama.

After LaPattra Jacobs refused to leave at Yaya’s demand, Floyd Mayweather’s daughter stabbed her in both arms, requiring her to have emergency surgery. Yaya was arrested and held in custody before being released on bail and charged with aggravated assault and had a trial set for August in which LaPattra’s medical records will be used as evidence. The 19-year-old is facing a sentence of 99 years in prison, which undoubtedly has put a lot of strain on not only her, but also NBA YoungBoy, so it’s easy to see why he would want to take a break.