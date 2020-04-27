NBA YoungBoy Jokes About Herpes, Gets Praised By DaBaby

NBA YoungBoy is cracking a few jokes about his herpes diagnosis.

Even YoungBoy Never Broke Again admits that he’s surprised that fans haven’t been trolling him more about his herpes. The Baton Rouge native recently hopped on Instagram Live to chop it up with his fans, where he expressed his shock of not being trolled more about contracting the incurable STD. While he’s been known to be more serious, it’s good that he can laugh about it. Aside of having herpes and plenty female drama in his life, NBA YoungBoy is getting a lot of praise from DaBaby, who is also enjoying some success on the charts with his new album, Blame It On Baby.

NBA Youngboy told a fan, ”When you joined my Live, I thought you were going to hurt my feelings and try to say something about herpes.” #hiphop #Jump #yayamayweather pic.twitter.com/yNUfwqxAzQ — Fck_Yaya (@FckYaya) April 27, 2020

DaBaby’s most recent project, Blame It On Baby, has knocked The Weeknd’s After Hours from the top spot of the Billboard 200 this weeks, but now NBA Youngboy’s latest project, 38 Baby 2, might be coming for DaBaby’s crown. However, there is no animosity between the two rappers who even have a collaboration on NBA’s album. In fact, DaBaby only had words of encouragement for Youngboy who explained his artistic process on his Instagram with a post that read, “Threw all the heart break and pain I’m not gone say I didn’t change looking at everything I been threw I say I’ve never been outsmarted.” DaBaby responded to the post with praise, saying, “Capitalize off pain. You wise beyond yo years lil bruh. Congrats.”

Some early projections estimated that DaBaby would have snagged the top spot earlier this month, with experts expecting his new album to sell 150k in the first week. The actual numbers were closer to 129k, but that is still considered big enough to earn a No. 1. Now, the trajectory of NBA Youngboy’s sales suggests that he may outdo Baby in the coming weeks, but only time will tell who gets to hold the title.

NBA Youngboy has dealt with some serious drama in the past months, including an incident during which his current girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather, allegedly stabbed the mother of his child in his home. Despite the alleged violent outburst, Never Broke Again and Yaya continue to flaunt their love, and Youngboy even used a recent photo of the two of them as inspiration for his album artwork. However, Yaya is facing up to life in prison if she is found guilty of the stabbing that put NBA’s ex in the hospital, so it is hard to say if this romance will last. Hopefully NBA Youngboy can focus on his career and put the drama behind him.