DaBaby Announced New Album “Blame It on Baby” Dropping Friday

DaBaby got some new music on the way.

It looks like we can add DaBaby to the list of artists coming through with new music for desperate fans in need of quarantine entertainment. It’s only been six months since the release of his most recent album, KIRK, but it seems we can expect his new project to drop in just a few days. Baby took to Twitter on Tuesday to post what appears to be the cover art for his next album, along with the caption, “’BLAME IT ON BABY’ THIS FRIDAY MF!”

The album features DaBaby posed shirtless against a blue background, wearing a vest and a medical mask. The image is especially poignant during this eerie time as we all deal with the coronavirus pandemic, many of us wearing similar masks every time we leave our homes.

Not much has been released about the new album, some sources reported that it will be a full-length project. Producer Foreign Teck also let us know that he has at least one track on the album by posting the cover art on Twitter himself. KIRK, which was released in September of last year, helped catapult DaBaby to widespread fame and earned him the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

While we still aren’t sure what features to expect on Blame It On Baby, his history of collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Migos, ad Chance the Rapper might be an indication that we can look forward to a few big names on this new project.

DaBaby already broke us off a bit of what’s to come earlier this month with his release of the track “Find My Way,” and even surprised fans with his hidden acting talent in an accompanying 10-minute video featuring comedian B. Simone. The North Carolina rapper has been dealing with some legal issues over the past year, but thankfully for his fans, it looks like nothing has kept him out of the studio.