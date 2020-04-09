NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Lapattra Breaks Silence On Yaya Mayweather’s Stabbing

YoungBoy Never Broke Again baby’s mother is speaking out after being stabbed by the rapper’s girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather.

It’s been quite the tumultuous week for NBA YoungBoy, who not only had to see the mother of his child hospitalized with stab wounds but also had to bail his girlfriend Yaya out for the crime. Fans have been reeling since the incident that left Lapattra Jacobs, YoungBoy’s baby’s mother seeking medical attention. Eager to find out how she’s doing, they’ve been hitting her up trying to get updates. Lapattra, however, is sick of it.

Taking to Instagram to finally address concerns and where her mind is at right now, Lapattra wrote a message to everyone asking if she’s okay on her Instagram story. “No I’m not ok Im really f***ed up in the head,” she wrote. “I hate to say it. Can y’all just leave me alone. I never wanted this attention or watever y’all call it. Ps y’all want be seeing me. I’m kinda glad I don’t have a phone.”

Lapattra Jacobs was reportedly stabbed twice in both arms by Iyanna Mayweather after a dispute escalated in the kitchen of YB’s home. According to Republic World, the Mayweather arrived at the home where Jacobs already was and asked the baby mama to leave. After informing her that she is YoungBoy’s fiancee, Yaya then reportedly told Jacobs that she doesn’t like her hanging with her husband to be. NBA YoungBoy called the police immediately and was even said to have fully cooperated with the investigation.

Iyanna Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy have been romantically linked on and off for some time now. The champion boxer’s daughter is reportedly facing up to ten years in the slammer if she is convicted for the assault on Lapattra Jacobs. Do you think Floyd Mayweather’s daughter will ever see the inside of a prison cell?