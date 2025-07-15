Joyner Lucas Escalates Skepta Beef With New Diss Track ‘Nobody Cares’

Joyner Lucas hit back hard at Skepta with a new diss track following the British rapper’s direct challenge.

Last week, Skepta ruffled some feathers in hip-hop when he made a bold claim that UK rappers are better lyricists than American rappers, sparking a heated debate about UK rappers versus American rappers online. Skepta backed up his words by dropping a diss track, “Friendly Fire,” aimed at Joyner Lucas, who is arguably one of the best lyricists of his generation.

The UK rapper raps, “Where I’m from, I’m a GOAT, Where you’re from, you’re a joke, SK turn you to a ghost, yo, Talkin’ like you’re lyrical miracle, oh please, Where I come from, that’s a default speed.”

On Sunday, Joyner Lucas shared a video of himself listening to Skepta bars while laughing as if to say the track amused him. “Alright, say less, my boy,” he said in the clip.

On Tuesday (July 15), Lucas dropped a diss track, “Nobody Cares,” firing several shots at Skepta. “I bet you sit in your room and secretly wish that you was American, Soon as I heard your diss, was shaking my head, the shit was hilarious, Ain’t even wanna respond, but ni***s in London told me take care of it,” he raps.

Despite spitting some bars on the track, fans had mixed reactions to both songs. “I’m not gone lie. I hope this was just a warm up because I expected more out of Joyner. This ain’t nowhere near what I thought he was capable of I think Skepta won round one,” one fan said. One UK fan wrote, “Nahh skepta isn’t coming back from this. People really under estimate not very famous rappers lmao. Joyner Lucas and logic is beating Kendrick in a rap battle.”

Skepta has since responded to Joyner Lucas’ diss by claiming he won round one. He also shared a photo of himself and his engineer in the studio recording new music.

