NBA YoungBoy Went Berserk On Kodak Black, Kodak Clapped Back

NBA YoungBoy went berserk on Kodak Black in an IG Live rant, and now Project Baby is responding.

The Pompano Beach rapper injected himself into YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Iyanna Mayweather’s stabbing incident when he called the Baton Rouge rapper a snitch for cooperating with police officers. It turns out that NBA wasn’t cooperating as in snitching on his girlfriend, but rather complying with officer’s requests to have access to his home and fully investigate the incident. Nevertheless, Kodak Black was outraged at the thought of his fellow rapper, even talking to police officers for any reason.

NBA YoungBoy responded to the snitching accusations on his Instagram Live with Iyanna Mayweather by his side. It turns out that she was bonded out of jail after someone posted her $30K bail. “I ain’t never pay attention to a n***a, especially from no mothaf***in’ cell, n***a. The fuck a n***a watchin’ me for? N***a say I cooperated… ‘Bout what?! You stupid b**ch! ‘Bout my wife?!”

By then, YoungBoy had woken Yaya Mayweather from her nap as she looks on while he rants about Kodak Black and her father. YB made it a point of his duty to let fans know that he has never taken any money from her or her father, but it more explicit words. He also questioned why Kodak Black was watching him from jail and speaking on his name despite being incarcerated.

Kodak has since clapped back at NBA YoungBoy in another post on Instagram, where he once again accused his rap rival of snitching and trying to be like him. “You My Youngest Boy, You Really Wanna Be Like Me Jit Da Proof Is In Da Pudding,” Project Baby wrote. “I Love U Tho Son-Son I Think About U Everyday..I Like How Ya Manager Dem BackTrack To Fix Da Snitching Sh*t On The Blogs Doe Kuz Dat Cooperation Sh*t Make Da FAM Look Bad But It’s Ok Son-Son Daddy Ain’t Mad At U, It Ain’t Nothing.”