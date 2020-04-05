Kodak Black Accuses NBA YoungBoy Of Snitching On Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Iyanna

Kodak Black weighs in on NBA YoungBoy and Iyanna Mayweather’s drama.

On Saturday, Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna, aka Money Yaya, was arrested for allegedly stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, during a fight at his home in Houston, Texas. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and bond set to the tune of $30,000. Sources are saying that Never Broke Again is fully cooperating with police officers, and Kodak Black is not having it. The Pompano Beach rapper posted a comment on Gossip of the City IG page, where he pretty much called YoungBoy a snitch.

“The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy,” Kodak wrote. “Dam Lil Bra Don’t Do Dat Lil Girl Like Dat Man! Don’t Do That Lil Girl Like Dat! This Sh*t Make Like U Was Scared Dem Ppl Was Gone Try Charge U Wit It Or Something So U SCREAMED..Dat Ain’t Da Drip Man U Kno We Don’t HoIla @ Dem Ppl! One Of Dem Ni**az.”

NBA YoungBoy has not responded to Kodak Black comments, and the two rappers are not known to be beefing. Last year, the “Make No Sense” rapper was rumored to be dating one of Kodak’s ex-girlfriend. Perhaps that caused some bad blood between the two of them, or maybe the incarcerated rapper was just voicing his opinion on the issue.

As for Iyanna Mayweather, she is now facing a boatload of legal troubles, while Jacobs is currently hospitalized nursing at least two stab wounds. Yaya is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 6.