50 Cent Attacked Jim Jones As An Informant, Hints Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Out Of Prison

50 Cent is again going after Jim Jones for allegedly being a federal informant while hinting Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison.

Incarcerated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine may actually see his request to be freed early, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, being approved quite soon. Surprisingly, the rapper still has fans waiting for him on the outside, with a few persons commenting free 6ix9ine below publications reporting on the topic. The Queens rapper officially marked his name in the history books in October of last year, as he provided critical information to sink a few of his for Nine Trey Bloods gang members while he was under oath.

Sadly for a few other persons such as Jim Jones and Cardi B, the rapper spilled a bit more tea than he should have. 50 Cent was closely connected to Tekashi 6ix9ine at one point, so it’s not surprising that he is one of the first persons to post about the incident. In true Fiffy fashion, he takes a different approach and decides to shade former fellow hip hop legend, Jim Jones. The G-Unit man posted a screenshot of an IG Live stream showing the comment of Tekashi’s associate DJ Akademiks praising the “King of New York.”

50 Cent saved the captions for his attack on the Dipset rapper. “Now individual 1 ya gonna have to tell everybody how you were on tape in court on the phone coaching Mel, to super-duper violate shorty but the Feds never picked you up because you are doing your job, Confidential informant,” 50 Cent wrote.

During the highly publicized trial, Tekashi pegged Jim Jones as a member of a Bloods gang, and there were even recordings of the “Pop Champagne” rapper ordering Mel Murda, to instruct Shotti to hurt Tekashi.

In one of the recordings picked up by the police Jim Jones was allegedly captured saying that Shotti, 69’s, ex-manager, should violate the rapper. Shotti, whose real name is Kifano Jordan, is currently serving 15 years in prison after copping a plea deal last year.

For many persons looking in on the case, it was quite a mystery as to why Jones was never investigated. However, it seems Fif has the perfect answer. It could also be one big April fools hit at Jim Jones, after all, 50 Cent is known for his trolling tendencies.