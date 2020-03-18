Kodak Black Hopes Coronavirus Last Until His Release From Prison In Leaked Voicenote

Kodak Black hopes that the coronavirus crisis will last until he’s released from prison.

Kodak Black might be locked up, but he is not missing anything with everyone else tucked in at home trying to escape the coronavirus. While some of us are newly quarantined in the wake of this pandemic, there are some rappers who have been confined to smaller spaces for much longer than a few weeks. Kodak Black, who seems to be in much better spirits since he was transferred to a new prison in January, is apparently not experiencing any “fear of missing out” (FOMO) as like most other people in the world it’s just him and the internet.

A voice note surfaced online that reportedly came from Kodak Black in prison. The rapper who sounded like he was talking to a good friend was in high spirits as he explained why the coronavirus should stay around for a while. “I ain’t missing out on nothin’ right now,” Kodak said in the audio that leaked online. “The true rap n***as can’t make no money right now. This corona sh*t need to last till I get out,” he said.

Many fans thought it an unreasonable want of the Florida rapper considering the victims who are currently suffering from the devastating virus, not to mention those who lost their lives to the outbreak. Kodak was sentenced to 46 months in prison, which he is serving concurrently with another sentence. Though he was initially slated to be released sometime in 2022, which was likely to change after he pled guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a firearm this month. Kodak Black’s projected new release date is expected to be around October 2023, but now he’s facing an additional 2-7 years sentence, which could see him spending more time behind bars. His sentencing date is not until March 24th, given there won’t be any delays over the coronavirus spread.

Kodak appears to be amused by the effects of the coronavirus now and he has been quarantined for much longer than any of us. Should he be more empathetic about what’s happening in the outside world?