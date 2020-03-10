YNW Melly Reveals Date For Release From Prison, Maybe New Music Coming

YNW Melly may have just revealed the date he is leaving prison or potentially when he is dropping new music.

There are a lot of eager fans waiting to know when YNW Melly will be out of prison, and we always look forward to hearing new music from the South Florida rapper. On Tuesday, YNW Melly made a cryptic post on his Instagram, showing only the date, March 13th, which is this Friday. This could be the date he is expected to be released from behind bars, but we should always bear in mind that Fridays are usually the day of the week that most artistes release new music.

The vast majority of fans are hoping that it’s his prison release date that we’re all looking at, but they would still be happy to get some new music. It’s been a year now since YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was arrested in Miramar, Florida, and charged with the shooting death of two of his close friends, Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchaser), Chris Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy). YNW associate, Cortlen Henry, was also arrested and charged with murder.

Melly has since pleaded not guilty and hired a high powered legal team to help him fight the charges. Prosecutors in Florida previously signaled that they’re gunning for the death penalty for the two rappers. They’ve since released video evidence showing the gruesome manner in which Williams and Thomas were killed. The images show the bullet-riddled SUV the men were traveling in on the night of the alleged murder. Cops say Melly and Bortlen drove around with their dead friends in the vehicle before dropping them off at a local hospital.

YNW Melly has since released an album, Melly vs. Melvin, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart in December last year. The rapper also scored a massive hit with his single “Murder On My Mind,” which is also a song at the center of his pending murder trial.