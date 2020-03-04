Lil Baby’s “My Turn” Album On Track For 190K First Week Sales

Lil Baby is about to take the Billboard charts by storm with his latest album release.

It’s been a pretty consistent last few weeks in the new releases game in hip hop. From albums, courtesy of Roddy Ricch to YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Eminem to Lil Wayne. Now it looks like it’s Lil Baby’s turn to solidify his superstar status on the charts with his new album “My Turn.”

Lil Baby released “My Turn” on Friday, February 28, and in a matter of a mere couple days, it has garnered triple-double figures in streams and sales altogether. According to Hits Daily Double, Lil Baby’s new album is expected to debut atop the Billboard rank with a current estimated performance 170k-190k equivalent album units with 7k of that being pure album sales. The rapper’s debut saw over 55 million streams in the first day, Hits Daily Double says.

“My Turn” is Lil Baby’s second studio album and is projected to be his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 soon. The 20-track project features rappers like Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Future, and Lil Wayne. The rapper’s debut studio album peaked at No. 3 on the chart and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. Now Lil Baby is expected to see the biggest numbers of his career.

Lil Baby is expected to outrank new projects by Zaytoven and G Herbo, among others as well. During a recent interview with Joe Budden, the Atlanta rapper talked a little about competition and his alleged beef with DaBaby over their similar stage name. Lil Baby says he wants everyone to get the money, and even though he doesn’t “f**k with ni***as” if he had a problem with any of them, then they would both lose out on the money.

Check out the full tracklist for Lil Baby’s soon to be no. 1 album here.

1. Get Ugly Lyrics

2. Heatin Up by Lil Baby & Gunna

3. How

4. Grace by Lil Baby & 42 Dugg

5. Woah

6. Live Off My Closet (Ft. Future)

7. Same Thing

8. Emotionally Scarred

9. Commercial (Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

10. Forever (Ft. Lil Wayne)

11. Can’t Explain

12. No Sucker by Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo

13. Sum 2 Prove

14. We Should by Lil Baby & Young Thug

15. Catch the Sun

16. Consistent

17. Gang Signs

18. Hurtin

19. Forget That by Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriquez

20. Solid