Lil Baby Drops New Album “My Turn” Stream It

Lil Baby’s new album My Turn is here.

The Atlanta MC has been a lot in the news this week and for good reasons. His highly anticipated new album, My Turn, is finally here, and already it’s shaking up the airwaves. The project packs 20 tracks with guest appearances from the likes of Young Thug, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and Lil Wayne. On the production side, you will also find some big names like Hit-Boy, Twysted Genius, DJ Paul, and Tay Keith. There are a few tracks on the project that will sound familiar, like the Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack single “Catch The Sun.”

Lil Baby says My Turn is his best body of work to date, even though he is still getting praised for his 2018 project Street Gossip. Aside from this album, Lil Baby is already plotting his next body of work. His mixtape Lamborghini Boys, is almost ready and should follow shortly after this release. Baby also got some highly anticipated collaborations in the works from Young Thug, Gunna, and Future.

Stream the album My Turn below.