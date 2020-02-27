Snoop Dogg Take A Dig At Tupac On Red Table Talk, DM Gayle King After Backlash

Snoop Dogg’s interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk saw him taking a small dig at Tupac Shakur and revealing where he went wrong in attacking Gayle King over her Kobe Bryant fiasco.

The latest episode of the Smith’s Red Table Talk saw legendary West coast hip hop artiste Snoop Dogg passing through. Snoop made was invited on the show to discuss his publicized social media attack of journalist Gaye King, after her interview with Lisa Leslie. At the start of the Red Table discussion, Jada Pinkett-Smith mentioned that King was also sent a request to appear on the show; however, he did not take up the offer.

The CBS interview aired only a few days after basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and a handful of persons perished in a helicopter crash in California. Gayle King came under heavy criticism from many big names along with persons on social media, including Snoop, for bringing up Bryant’s 2003 rape case during her interview.

The rapper has since taken things down a notch and even apologized in what Snoop described as an authentic moment. He confessed that he was pushed to the edge by the number of deaths that had been taking place around him.

“It was a matter of me losing control because we still haven’t swallowed Nip … we still hurt behind that and then Kobe,” Snoop Dogg told Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk. “I lost a grandson, a grandmother and then I gotta be strong in front of everybody… What about when I want to cry? What about when I’m hurt and I’m feeling bad and I feel disgusted and I want to be angry and I want to just blurt out, I can’t.”

Snoop mentioned that the majority of the support was on his side, but still, he knows he needed to apologize to King as not to make the situation worse.

“I needed to be bigger,” he said. “I wanted to make sure what I said was said the right way and I wanted to make sure that the message was across that we love Kobe and be respectful of Vanessa and those kids. That’s what the whole intent was to protect that woman and them babies over there because she’s still grieving and let’s give them that respect.”

The discussion channeled to how black men are a part of the entire bringing down of black women by calling them b****es and h**s.

The rapper admitted that he is a part of the problem through his early body of work. He traced the root of the name-calling to what was seen as the norm when growing up. He, however, confessed that he was on a path of change. On the matter of change, he referenced the falling out of himself and slain rapper Tupac as a way to show that he is always learning and changing for the better.

“Even me and Pac got into it because he wanted me to stay gangster and I was like cous I got a baby on the way, I just beat a murder case, I have a lot to live for. He had no kids,” mentioned Snoop.

Jada herself mentioned her struggles with her dear friend Tupac Shakur, as she recalled how she felt about his use of the derogatory words.

The rapper also touched on an interesting point of persons are not doing enough not to applaud the good others are doing in society. He used the fact that his gospel album didn’t get the same energy as his other projects as an example of the bad being glorified.

He ended the interview on a positive note, confessing that he is not upset that persons came at him for the way he addressed King because being checked is a part of the way you know if you are doing right from wrong.